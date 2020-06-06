Lapu-Lapu City logs 5 new COVID cases on June 5

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 06,2020 - 08:45 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ongoing contract tracing led to the discovery of five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post, Friday night, that he is saddened with the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in his city.

The new cases were reported in Zone 2, Buaya – 2; La Aldea, Mactan – 1; Timpoloc, Babag -1; St. Dominic Subdivision, Sudtonggan, Basak -1; and New Lipata, Pusok – 1.

“Ang maong mga indibidwal ni-undergo og PCR test nga kabahin sa contact tracing sa mga lugar nga aduna nay natala nga kaso sa maong sakit,” Chan said.

“The said individuals were made to undergo PCR test as part of our ongoing contact tracing in areas with confirmed cases of the infection.)

As of Friday, June 5, 2020, Lapu-Lapu City already logged a total of 115 cases of the infection and 50 recoveries.