OFWs to stay in Metro Manila for only 5 days
Repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will only stay in Metro Manila for a maximum of five days for new coronavirus testing and isolation before they are ferried to their provinces.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana vowed to fast-track the OFWs’ repatriation and avoid the congestion of quarantine facilities.
Lorenzana said the government was ironing out kinks in the process to prevent a repeat of the 24,000 OFWs stranded in several quarantine facilities.
“We agreed that upon arrival, an OFW should only stay a maximum of five days in Manila. It could be less, but the maximum is five days,” Lorenzana said. Lorenzana chairs the National Task Force COVID-19.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.