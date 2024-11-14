Repair of collapsed riprap in Mandaue City nears completion at 85%

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The repair of the collapsed 15-meter portion of the riprap in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, is already 85 percent complete.

Engr. Daffodil Jugan, the public information officer of the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office, said on Thursday, Nov. 14, that based on the accomplishment report from the previous day, 251.23 cubic meters of stone masonry had already been installed, including 683.35 kilograms of steel rebars for face wall capping. Concrete pouring for the wall was also reinforced.

Personnel from ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., the contractor for the DPWH Sixth District project, started the repair on November 1 following an assessment.

The 15-meter section collapsed on October 29, and ZLREJ initially targeted to finish the repair within a week.

However, ZLREJ Chief Operating Officer Atty. Rejzl Anne Awit-Rapes explained that delays occurred because high water levels in recent days posed risks to their personnel.

“We do not want our workers to work in that condition. We want to ensure the safety of our workers onsite,” said Awit-Rapes.

Awit-Rapes added that their personnel had redirected water from a nearby company’s pipeline away from the riprap.

The collapse was reportedly caused by water pressure buildup from liquefaction linked to a water pipeline from a nearby company, compounded by heavy rains.

DPWH Sixth District Information Officer Jugan noted that repairs are likely to be completed this month.

Jugan also stated that they directed the repair to extend 30 linear meters on both sides of the affected area to ensure structural stability would not be compromised.

The flood control project in Barangay Maguikay has been allocated a budget of P127 million for 2024.

The affected section is part of a flood control project spanning 6,900 linear meters along the Butuanon River, implemented by DPWH over the past two years. However, ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp.’s scope covers only 398 linear meters.

The project is funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, with the goal of enhancing the city’s infrastructure and protecting residents from flooding.

Joint Inspection

Officials from the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office and ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. are set to attend a city council session on November 25.

This follows a resolution passed by City Councilor Jesus “Jun” Arcilla, Chairman of the Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, requesting their attendance to explain the issue of the collapsed riprap.

Arcilla will also propose a joint inspection with the City Engineering Office to survey the entire flood control project.

“Mas maayo nga joint ang inspection sa tanang project sulod sa Mandaue para mawala na ang kulba sa tanan’g pangutana sa mga tawo og safe ba sila, mao nang i-inspection gyud,” said Arcilla.

The DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office and ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. expressed openness to this suggestion.

