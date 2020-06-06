Parish in Medellin implements ‘One Entrance, One Exit’ policy in fight vs COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Sto. Niño Parish Church in Medellin town is adopting a “One Entrance, One Exit Policy” to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus disease among its parishioners.

The new policy was announced on the parish’s Facebook page on Friday and was shared on Medellin town’s social media page on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

“As part of the protocols to be imposed in the parish, the parish will be having ONE ENTRANCE and ONE EXIT policy to have smooth flow movement of people in getting inside and going outside of the church,” the advisory read.

It added that the parish’s entrance door would also be closed during the homily.

As an added measure against the spread of the infection, parishioners will be asked “to strictly wear masks at all times, in entering the church have yourself checked with temperature, and undergo foot bath and hand sanitation.”

“Please be reminded to only sit with the “X Marks” to observe social distancing.”

Holy Masses and other religious activities in churches in Cebu province was allowed to resume starting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, or a day after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed Executive Order No. 17-F which “encourages” the holding of religious activities of all faith denominations in the province./dbs