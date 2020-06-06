IATF puts back movement limits

The Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases has put back restrictions on the movement of people in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Under the latest amendments to its guidelines, the movement of persons in MGCQ areas would still be limited to accessing essential goods and services and reporting for work.

Persons below 21 years old, those 60 years old and above, and those with health risks must remain at home.

The previous guidelines lifted all restrictions and allowed all persons to go outside their residences in MGCQ areas.