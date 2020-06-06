DSWD art exhibit features works of children undergoing ‘rehabilitation’
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) Field Office 7 opened last week an art exhibit that featured the works of children who are now staying at their Home for Girls.
The project was made in collaboration with the Cebuano Arts Club, said an advisory that was posted on the DSWD Region VII Facebook page.
DSWD-7’s art exhibit which they called “Serenity Amid Chaos” is now on display at their Social Marketing Office.
“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home for Girls continues to provide and conduct activities to the children which are necessary for their rehabilitation,” the advisory said.
Photos below were from DSWD-7:
