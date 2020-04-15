Ferro: Two detainees probed for violating lockdown rule, no pass

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating two of the eight detainees, collectively known as the Cebu8, — one for possible violation of barangay lockdown rules and the other one for having no quarantine pass.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they were investigating how Janry Ubal, one of the protesters arrested during the June 5 protest rally, managed to join the demonstration despite living in one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Cebu City, which was on lockdown.

Aside from Ubal, Ferro said that they were also investigating Clement Corominas, a bystander arrested during the rally, for not having any quarantine pass or ID.

Ferro said that Ubal was from a barangay in Cebu City which was still in lockdown due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases there.

Ferro said that Corominas, on the other hand, had no quarantine pass or ID, which was required for travel in Cebu City.

He also said that Corominas also lived in a barangay in Cebu City, whose lockdown had just recently been lifted.

“They have the intention to violate the law,” said Ferro about the two detainees after he learned about where they were from with one having no quarantine pass.

Ferro said that he was wondering why the two were able to go out to join the protest last June 5, in University of the Philippines Cebu which led to their arrests.

“This is what we would want the Cebu community to understand that even the UP medical health society are recommending that there should be no mass gathering as of this time so ngano man nga kining mga taga UP pa ang moviolate sa ilang pronouncement,” said Ferro.

(This is what we would want the Cebu community to understand that even the UP medical health society are recommending that there should be no mass gathering as of this time so why are those from UP are the ones violating their pronouncement.)

When sought for comment on PRO-7 Director Ferro’s action on Ubal and Corominas, Lawyer King Anthony Perez, spokesperson of the detainees and their legal team, said they would respond to this in due time.

“We would like to respond to this allegation in our pleadings in due time. We are still waiting for the resolution of the investigating prosecutor on the charges filed by the police,” said Perez in a text message to CDN Digital.

Ubal and Corominas and the other six detainees are still detained at the Waterfront Police Station.

Their team of lawyers in earlier reports said that it was their priority to have the detainees released and that they were hoping to have them released on bail on Monday, June 8./dbs