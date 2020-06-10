Satisfy your boba cravings with D’Bear Tea and Tee’s best-selling milk tea

Do you miss going out with your friends?

Here’s a good idea for a virtual barkada date.

Order the latest and the newest addition to the tea craze in town and have a memorable D’Bear Tea & Tee milk tea online party with your friends!

Launched in Cebu in time for the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine during the last week of March, D’Bear Tea and Tee is here to ease your quarantine boredom.

Under the umbrella of the Coffee Prince Corporation, D’Bear Tea and Tee is a crisp addition to the company’s list of well-known stores.

If you’re familiar with the Coffee Prince that is located in Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City, The Pyramid at the IT Park, Macaron 5 at the Ayala Mall at the Cebu Business Park, and Oppa’s Kitchen Cebu, you will absolutely love D’Bear Tea & Tee offering of refreshing milk tea beverages.

D’Bear Tea & Tee is more than just a brand new refreshment place. It is young, hip, and aims to relate to the taste and needs of Cebu’s young professionals.

They currently have 25 drinks that include some of your classic favorites. These are the classic series, tiger series, cheesecake series, and yogurts, and fruit teas.

Their best-sellers are their tiger milk and cheesecake series.

And don’t miss their red velvet cheesecake!

If you want to explore and try something new, their yogurt drinks are a must-try!

D’Bear means a double bear with two different unique characters. One with a fun and lively side while the other is serious and sometimes playful yet exciting, clearly depicting Cebu’s talented and brilliant people.

Aside from their delicious drinks, D’Bear Tea and Tee is also offering an array of tee designs inspired by your favorite cartoon characters and luxurious labels. They have well-executed t-shirts with awesome and cute parody designs.

The designs of their tees were conceptualized by one of their partners, Korean designer Young Jae Lee of Leean company.

And if you want to remain in style while under the new normal, try D’Bear masks for your face masks needs!

Don’t worry. Their fun offers do not end here. D’Bear Tea and Tee will still be adding more merchandise to their brand soon.

D’Bear Tea and Tee can be found at the Coffee Prince in Barangay Capitol Site and at The Pyramid at the IT Park. Soon, you will also get to find them as they open their first branch in one of the major malls in Cebu.

Additional branches will also be opened in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City and in Mandaue City.

D’Bear Tea and Tee is committed to producing quality and safe beverages prepared by their highly trained employees. They use only the best quality products that are now available in the market to make sure that you get the best-tasting tea that you deserve.

For orders, they are available on Foodpanda and GrabFood.

You can also drop them a message on their Facebook page or contact them via 0961-558-4845 for delivery.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.