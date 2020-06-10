Pacquiao denies discussing running for president with Arum

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao said he did not discuss any plans about running for president with his former longtime promoter Bob Arum.

Pacquiao’s comments came after Arum told WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman in a video conversation that the Filipino boxing legend and senator plans to run for president in 2022.

“We talked about Crawford, but we didn’t talk about politics,” Pacquiao said in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo.

In the video posted on talksport.com, Arum told Sulaiman that Pacquiao had told him about his intention to go for the presidency.

“I did a Zoom telephone call with him, ‘Bob, I’m gonna run in 2022 and when I win, I want you there at my inauguration,” Arum said.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao, though, stressed the only discussion he had with Arum was about a potential showdown with Terence Crawford, the undefeated WBO welterweight titleholder.

“Yes, we discussed the fight against Terence Crawford. Wala namang problema, maganda ‘yun (There’s no problem with that, it’s going to be a good fight),” he said.

Pacquiao hasn’t fought since taking the WBA (Super) welterweight belt from Keith Thurman last July.

And as far as his ring return is concerned, Pacquiao said he won’t fight until it’s safe to do so.

“[Lalaban tayo] pagka-may vaccine na ‘yung coronavirus,” Pacquiao said. “Depende naman pagka safe na ang mga tao at para for my own good.”

(I’ll only fight if there’s already a vaccine for the coronavirus. It will depend on if it’s safe for the people and it’s also for my own good).

