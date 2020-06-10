Six new cases, two recoveries in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City logs six new positive cases and two recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Wednesday, evening, June 10, 2020.

The city’s total of positive cases has now reached 327 with 43 recoveries and seven deaths as reported by the Mandaue City Public Information Office’s Facebook post.

The new patients are from different barangays in the city.

Among the new cases are patient MC327, a 35-year-old male inmate of the Mandaue City Jail; patient MC322, 54, a female resident of Purok Bungan, Cabancalan; patient MC323, 68, a female resident of Felicitas Village, Looc; patient MC324, a 20-year-old male resident of Alliance, Basak; patient MC324, 50, male from Palm Heights Tabok; and patient MC326, 29, of Consuelo Village, Basak.

On the other hand, patients MC225 and MC238 are the city’s newest recoveries.

As of this posting, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) personnel are preparing to decontaminate and disinfect the affected areas and are conducting contact tracing. /rcg