Talisay City eyes financial assistance to COVID-positive frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is mulling to provide financial assistance to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive frontliners in the city.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he will appeal to the City Council and Vice Mayor Allan Bucao to find ways to provide financial assistance to the patients.

“It will not be much, but we would just want them to know that we value what they do not only for Talisay but also for the province. Again they are our modern-day heroes,” said Gullas.

More than 20 out of the city’s 92 cases are frontliners working in various medical facilities either in Talisay City or Cebu City.

“To all positive cases today, especially to our frontliners. As far as the city government of Talisay is concerned, you have our praise and admiration,” Gullas said.

“We will talk to the council, vice mayor, and finance team soon to find ways where we can give financial assistance to Talisaynons who are COVID Positive that have served in hospitals,” added the mayor.

Some of the frontliners being isolated in Cebu City have not been home to Talisay for more than three months, recuperating alone and far from their families.

The most recent additions to the cases of frontliners proving positive to the coronavirus in Talisay City were the five medical workers from Barangays San Isidro, Lagtan, Linao, and Bulacao.

Two of them are isolated in Cebu City, while the rest are admitted or isolated in Talisay City. /bmjo