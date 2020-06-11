Cebu City has 104 new cases, 3 recoveries, 1 death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has recorded 104 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 11, 2020 raising the total number of cases to 3,194 cases.

In the data released by the Cebu City Health Department, the most number of cases recorded was from the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan with 10 additional cases, followed by Barangay Lorega San Miguel with 8 cases, and Barangay Basak San Nicolas with 7 cases.

Geographically, more cases were recorded in the southern barangays, while mountain Barangay Pulangbato had recorded its first case on Thursday, as well.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 11, 2020:

Northern barangays:

Apas-1

Barrio Luz-2

Camputhaw-3

Cogon Ramos-2

Lahug-2

Lorega San Miguel-8

Mabolo-5

Pahina-2

T. Padilla-2

Kasambagan-1

Talamban-1

Central barangays:

Day-as-1

Calamba-3

Capitol-4

Carreta-6

Guadalupe-4

Kalubihan-1

Sambag 2-4

Labangon-6

Coastal barangays:

Tejero-2

Tinago-2

Pasil-1

San Roque-3

Mountain barangays:

BJMP-10

Buhisan-1

Pulang Bato-1

Southern barangays:

Basak Pardo-1

Basak San Nicolas-7

Bulacao-1

Inayawan-2

Kalunasan-4

Kinasang-an-1

Mambaling-2

Pardo-3

Quiot Pardo-1

Tisa-4

The city recorded three recoveries from Barangays Mabolo, Mambaling, and Ermita, while one death was recorded in an unverified barangay. /dbs