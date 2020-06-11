Talisay City records 3 deaths in 7 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has recorded seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the total number of cases in the city to 99 cases.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the cases were from Barangays Tabunok, San Roque, San Isidro, and Cansojong, and three died before their results were released.

Two patients were recorded from Barangay Tabunok. One of them was a 55-year-old-male who died at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after being admitted for difficulties in breathing.

He was cremated shortly after his death. His sole contact has been identified and placed under home quarantine and strict monitoring by the Talisay City Health.

The other patient from Tabunok was a 59-year-old woman who also died before her results came out.

She was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness on June 5, 2020, and died on the same day at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH).

Her contact are currently under home quarantine.

Another death has been recorded in Barangay San Roque. The patient was a 68-year-old male who was admitted to the TDH on June 3, 2020, for weakness and elevated blood sugar levels.

He died on the same day and was buried the next day. His family has been under home quarantine since then.

Aside from the deaths, Talisay City also recorded four active cases of the coronavirus.

Three cases were recorded in San Isidro including two health workers.

The health workers were a 35-year-old female and a 32-year-old male, who were both swabbed on June 4, 2020, after being exposed to a positive patient.

Both have been in isolation since May 30, 2020, in the hospital as part of the hospital protocol, but have now been transferred to a quarantine facility for recuperation.

Another patient from San Isidro is a 55-year-old male, who was admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City on June 5, 2020. His family is under home quarantine.

The last active case in the city is a 45-year-old female from Barangay Cansojong who was swabbed last June 5, 2020 for influenza-like symptoms. She has been recuperating in isolation since June 1, 2020.

Talisay City now has a total of 15 deaths or a mortality rate of 55.5 percent, while 30 have recovered or a recovery rate of 30.3 percent./dbs