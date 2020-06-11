7-month-old infant among 16 new COVID-19 patients in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A seven-month-old infant is among the 16 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients recorded in Mandaue City on Thursday, June 11.

Mandaue City’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced on Thursday through Facebook that they logged 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 343.

Thirteen of the 16 new patients, including the baby, are residents of Anakma, Sector 2 in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, and all are first-degree contacts of the city’s 245th patient, the post said.

“They are all first-generation contacts of patient MC245. They are scheduled to be transferred to the Mandaue City Isolation Unit tonight (Thursday, June 11),” it added.

Aside from the infant, three minors — a 17-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male — from Barangay Pagsabungan were also confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City’s other three new patients are a 30-year-old male from Purok Mango in Barangay Umapad; a 33-year-old made from D. Albano Street in Barangay Subangdaku; and a 28-year-old female from Block 5 Lower Sampaguita in Barangay Banilad.

“(The Mandaue City) DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done,” the post said.

The city also reported four new recoveries on Thursday. As a result, the number of COVID-19 patients from Mandaue City who recovered has climbed to 47.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Mandaue City, keeping its tally at seven. /dbs

READ MORE: Six new cases, two recoveries in Mandaue City