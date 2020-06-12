Half-minute rally against Anti-Terror Bill in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Protesters in Cebu City conducted a half-minute rally against the Anti-Terror Bill on Friday, June 12, 2020, a day the country commemorated its 122nd Independence Day.

Instead in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), members of militant groups rallied at the corner of Escario Street and Gorordo Avenue.

No more than 10 individuals participated in the rally past 10:30 a.m. on Friday, which only lasted 31 seconds.

Protesters chanting and carrying placards written with statements such as “Ibasura ang Anti-Terror Bill” (junk the anti-terror bill) fled the scene, and ran towards Pedro D. Calomarde Street before police enforcers could arrive.

A week before on June 5, police arrested eight individuals after tension broke out in a similar rally held in front of UP Cebu.

Read: Police arrest protesters in Cebu City for violating GCQ guidelines

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, acting director of Cebu City Police Office, said the city was generally peaceful despite small and clustered protests held in different parts.

“Hapsay pa ang syudad as of 11 a.m. Naay mga rally pero ginagmay ra ug not more than 10 people,” Tamayo told media in a press briefing.

(The city was peaceful as of 11 a.m. There were rallies but small ones that had not more than 10 people.)

“If [they will gather], we will only tell them to disperse and tell them to go home,” he added. /bmjo