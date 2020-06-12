Banac says Sinas’ mañanita affects public view of PNP, police performance

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial birthday mañanita of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director police Major Gen. Debold Sinas has affected the performance of the police as well as the public’s perception of the national police, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said on Friday.

“Of course, it affects the perception of the public and police and even our performance. But we have to go beyond this and we have to perform our duty as mandated upon us, so the public expects us to maintain order and discipline so that’s why we are here,” Banac said over ANC when asked about the effects of the birthday celebration, which violated quarantine rules, to the credibility of policemen.

Nonetheless, Banac said the PNP respects the public’s opinion on the performance of the national police, noting that they will still perform their mandate to enforce the law.

“We respect the opinion of the public at the same time we have a mandate to perform so we just go on and appeal to the public for cooperation. We leave it to the public to have their judgment on our performance,” he said.

The PNP already filed criminal complaints against Sinas and 18 other Metro Manila police officers for violating lockdown rules such as physical distancing during his May 8 birthday celebration at the NRPO Headquarters in Taguig City.

The celebration was attended by dozens of police officers who were also seen lining up at a buffet table.

