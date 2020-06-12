Japan’s Emperor Naruhito sends ‘warm greetings’ to PH on Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito expressed his “warm greetings and good wishes” to President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippines marked its 122nd year of Independence.

According to a statement from Malacañang Friday, the President was “profoundly honored” to receive the Emperor’s greetings.

It also noted the “golden age” between Japan and the Philippines’ partnership.

“President Rodrigo Duterte was profoundly honored to receive, on behalf of the Filipino people, the warm greetings and good wishes of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of the 122nd anniversary of the Philippines’ Independence,” the statement read.

“His Majesty The Emperor’s message echoes the beautiful harmony and goodwill heralded by his ascension to the throne last year, and is deeply appreciated by the nation… The Philippines values its special ties with Japan, and is committed to further advancing the bilateral Strategic Partnership, which both sides have ushered into its golden age,” it further said.

Last year, the President flew to Japan to witness the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

Naruhito ascended to the throne in May 2019 but his formal enthronement was set in October of the same year.