Teener, new moms among Talisay’s new COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A teener or a teenage girl is one of five new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Talisay City on June 12, 2020.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the 17-year-old girl is from Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, who was hospitalized in a government hospital on June 10, 2020, for child birth.

She is currently admitted to the hospital, while her family members have been transferred to a quarantine center.

Aside from the teenage girl, four other women were also found positive of the virus and including the teenage girl, two other COVID patients were also new mothers or had recently given birth in hospitals.

There were also no deaths today as compared to yesterday, June 11, where the city recorded three new COVID-19 deaths and no frontliners as compared to last June 10 where there were at least five health workers infected with the virus.

In today’s new cases, a 31-year-old housewife from Barangay San Isidro was also found to be COVID-19 positive after she was hospitalized last June 7, 2020 for influenza-like symptoms. She has been discharged and moved to an isolation facility.

A 20-year-old new mother is also one of the two new cases from Barangay San Roque. She gave birth on June 10 in a Cebu City government hospital where she is still recuperating in.

Her family is now under home quarantine.

The other case from Barangay San Roque is a 44-year-old worker in a Cebu City government hospital. She has not been home to Talisay City since May 27, 2020.

Her family is under home quarantine and also being monitored by the barangay.

The last new case of Talisay City is a 31-year-old woman from Barangay Cansojong. She is also a new mother who gave birth on June 9, 2020.

She has been discharged and will be transferred in an isolation facility as soon as possible

Talisay City now has 104 cases of the COVID-19 with 30 recoveries and 15 deaths./dbs