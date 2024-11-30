Sara Duterte tells Filipinos on Bonifacio Day: ‘Fight for freedom’

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte urged Filipinos to “be conscious of the country’s issues” and “fight for freedom” to honor the legacy of national hero Andres Bonifacio.

In a video message on Saturday, November 30, Duterte called Bonifacio’s 161st birth anniversary “an opportunity to reflect on the present and the future as a free country.”

She said, “Mahalaga na ang pagdiriwang natin sa kadakilaan ni Andres Bonifacio ay magbukas ng ating kamalayan sa kalagayan ng ating bansa katulad na lang ng kahirapan, gutom, kawalan ng trabaho, at kawalan ng mga pangunahing serbisyo para sa napakaraming mga Pilipino.”

(It is important, on our celebration of Andres Bonifacio’s heroism, for us to open our minds to the issues our country faces such as poverty, hunger, unemployment and the lack of basic services for many Filipinos.)

Freedom

Duterte honed in on Bonifacio’s background as the first of six children born to poor parents in Manila, saying Filipinos should be “inspired to work hard and be honest as citizens.”

The vice president called to action: “Ipalaganap natin ang mensahe ng kanyang kabayanihan sa isa’t isa at sana ay maging apoy itong mag-alab para tayo ay maging mas matatag, matapang, at naninindigan.”

(Let us spread the message of his heroism to one another and let it set ablaze the fire for us to be steadfast, strong and assertive.)

“Mga kababayan, ang pamana ni Bonifacio sa atin ay ang ating kalayaan. Alagaan natin ito. Ipaglaban natin ito,” Duterte added.

(My fellow countrymen, Bonifacio gave us our freedom. Let us take care of it. Let us fight for it.)

Bonifacio founded the militant group, the Katipunan, launching the country’s quest for freedom from Spanish colonial rule through the Cry of Pugad Lawin in 1896.

He was dubbed the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.”

