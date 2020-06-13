Speedy distribution of cash aid to PUV drivers urged

Sen. Grace Poe on Friday appealed anew to the government to hasten the distribution of the second tranche of cash subsidies to displaced drivers of public utility vehicles (PUV), many of whom had already resorted to begging on the streets.

The government has yet to allow buses and jeepneys to resume operations even after President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the strict travel restrictions in Metro Manila on June 1.

Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, noted that the Department of Social Welfare and Development had earlier announced that it would make use of electronic disbursement in giving out the latest financial aid to 18 million poor families nationwide.

“No delay in the distribution of assistance is justified,” Poe said in a statement.