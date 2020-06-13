Health worker, new mom are Talisay’s new COVID cases
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 13, 2020 and one of them was a health worker.
Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in his Facebook post that the patients were from Barangays Cansojong and San Roque.
The patient from Cansojong is a 29-year-old health worker in Cebu City, and was swabbed on June 9, 2020, for developing influenza-like symptoms.
She is now asymptomatic and under quarantine.
The second patient is a new mother from Barangay San Roque, who gave birth at a government hospital on June 12.
She is still admitted in the hospital, while her husband is in Lapu-lapu City unable to go home to Talisay City.
The new mother is being taken care of and isolated in the hospital.
Talisay City now has a total of 106 cases with 30 recoveries and 15 deaths./dbs
