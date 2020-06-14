Carbon cops to motorists: Be more careful when driving

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carbon Police have asked the motorists to be more careful when driving on the streets in downtown Cebu City to avoid accidents.

This, after a 73-year-old man died after meeting an accident involving a truck along Magallanes Street corner V. Gullas Street at around 1 p.m. this Sunday, June 14, 2020.

According to Police Master Sergeant Porferio Lim Jr., Carbon Police Station traffic investigator, the victim identified as a certain Natalio from Alaska Barangay Mambaling, was on board his bicycle when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter Van driven by Condrado Soler, 67, from Sitio Silangan 1, Barangay Tinago.

Initial investigation revealed that Soler was traversing Magallanes Street heading towards Pier area when Natalio, who was coming from Borromeo Street, suddenly crossed.

Lim said that Soler did not have time to step on the brakes and hit the right side of Natalio’s bicycle throwing him off the bike and landing heavily on the street.

Emergency responders were able to bring Natalio to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but he was already declared dead on arrival (DOA).

As of this time, Soler is being held at the Carbon Police Station while the policemen wait for the decision of the victim’s family on whether they will be filing charges.

With this incident, Lim said it would be important for the motorists to be more aware of their surroundings so as to avoid accidents.

“Consider everything pag mag drive: Traffic situation, weather. Dapat prudent ang pagdrive and give extra margin to everybody on the road,” said Lim.

(Consider everything if you are driving: Traffic situation and weather. One should be prudent when driving and give extra margin to everybody on the road.)/dbs