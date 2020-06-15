Dumaguete drug bust yields P102K shabu, nets 5 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five persons were arrested and P102,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated after drug enforcement agents raided and shutdown a suspected drug den in Dumaguete City on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Abdula P. Goro, Roben A. Abing, Marlon M. Miparanum, Albeth A. Qio, and Ronelo S. Perate were arrested after the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas during the buy-bust operation at Goro’s house in Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City, said Leia Albiar, spokesperson of PDEA-7.

Goro, the target of the operation, was caught with 15 grams of suspected shabu, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P102,000 during the operation at 11:30 a.m. today, Albiar said.

She said that Goro’s house was considered a drug den because buyers of the illegal drugs would also use the illegal drugs inside the house.

She said the other four persons arrested were allegedly Goro’s clients.

She said they conducted a surveillance operation against Goro for a month before they launched the buy-bust operation.

Albiar also described Goro as one who could dispose 100 grams of illegal drugs in a week.

She also said that the other suspects were in the drug watchlist of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) with one of them — Perater — being a Social Amelioration Program beneficiary.

The five arrested persons were detained at the Dumaguete Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs