Lapu-Lapu to celebrate 59th Charter Day online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City will be celebrating its 59th Charter Day online this year due to the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan invited Oponganons to participate in the short online program on Wednesday, morning, June 17, 2020.

“Kuyogi ako sa pagsaksi sa dakong virtual activity nga atong pagabuhaton ugma sa alas 8 sa buntag nga mao ang 59th Charter Day sa Lapu-Lapu City. Inyung makita ang atong pagsaulog thru facebook livestreaming sa lain-laing official page sa syudad,” posted the mayor.

(Come with me as we witness one big virtual activity that will be done tomorrow, 8 a.m. for the 59th Charter Day in Lapu-Lapu City. You will be able to witness this celebration through Facebook live streaming on our different official pages in the city.)

The mayor who is now on his fifth day in isolation after contracting the disease last week said that he will be one with the Oponganons as they witness a short live-stream ceremony.

The short ceremony that will be broadcasted online will take place at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds at 8 a.m.

The ceremony will be participated by some of the city’s public officials, department heads and assistant department heads.

In the short ceremony, the city will be honoring some frontliners and Covid survivors.

The city mayor will also be giving his message virtually to the Oponganons as they celebrate their 59th Charter Day as a city.

The live-streaming can be viewed on any of these Lapu-Lapu Official Facebook pages:

Junard “Ahong” Chan

Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration

Lapu-Lapu City PIO

Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Cultural & Historical Affairs Commission

Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System – CTMS

Lapu-lapu City Sports Commission

/bmjo