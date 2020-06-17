Cebu City Police to focus more on densely populated areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Densely populated areas here will be closely monitored by police, now that the city is back to Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will be focusing on areas such as Pasil, Carbon and Mambaling because this is where people usually flock.

“This is the initial plan since these are the places where most of the people go to because of the market,” Tamayo said.

He said that as of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, they have already deployed around 500 of their men, 200 of whom are under the Covid response battalion.

Tamayo also mentioned that they will be focusing on these densely populated areas since other areas in the city have already been accustomed and are more keen on following the health protocols and rules implemented under ECQ.

Meanwhile, Tamayo said starting Wednesday, authorities will start apprehending ECQ violators.

“Atoang i-istrkto gyud ni, kay sa ngalan lang nga na ECQ ta so murag pasabot ana kay medyo nag kulang ta. But not only sa implementation sa GCQ but also to the community nga wala gyud mag sunod sa mga mandatory requirements of the law,” added Tamayo.

(Stricter implementation this time around because we are now back under ECQ and that means we fell short while on GCQ. But not only with the implementation of the GCQ, but also the community who did not follow the mandatory requirements of the law.) /bmjo