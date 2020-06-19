18 deaths, 179 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cebu island on June 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 18 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Cebu island died while 179 more were discovered, according to a report from different local governments on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Of the 18 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Thursday, 10 were from Cebu City, considered as the coronavirus epicenter in Central Visayas.

Data from the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) showed the recent mortalities are from Barangays San Nicolas Proper, Tejero, Quiot, Ermita, and T. Padilla Street.

READ MORE: 10 succumb to COVID-19 in Cebu City

Five more patients who tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from the neighboring Talisay City also succumbed, Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced.

READ MORE: Talisay City has 12 new cases, 5 deaths on June 18

Mandaue City, which borders Cebu City in the north, also reported three new deaths, and all were adults age over 50 years old.

READ MORE: Mandaue has 3 deaths, 24 recoveries on June 18

These developments bring the total number of COVID-19 patients in Cebu island who died to 138.

New cases, recoveries

Meanwhile, a total of 179 new COVID-19 patients were reported by multiple local government units in Cebu last Thursday. As a result, the island has already documented a total of 5,418 COVID-19 cases.

Majority of these figures logged last Thursday still came from the province’s capital, with 122, and bringing its total number of cases to 4,137.

Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City also logged 21, 19, and 12 new COVID-19 patients respectively.

The other new coronavirus patients discovered came from Danao City with three, and each from Bogo City and Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu.

READ MORE: Dumanjug mayor’s parents, sibling have COVID-19

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection also rose to 2,414 as Cebu City and Mandaue City recorded more recoveries.

Except for the cities of Talisay and Cebu, the entire Cebu island is placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) since June 1.

Stricter quarantine statuses were imposed on Cebu City and Talisay City due to high transmission rate, and the increasing demand for critical care. /bmjo

READ MORE: Cebu City under ECQ again due to high coronavirus transmission rate