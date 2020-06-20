Flight attendant from Carcar City catches netizens attention for recording, posting excerpts of Cebuano drama online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Growing up, many of us may have seen our grandparents or even our parents listen to a radio drama while they do their household chores.

For Jen Barangan, listening to radio drama was one of the fondest memories that she shared with her grandmother, Laida Yamyamin, while growing up in Barangay Liburon, Carcar City in the southern part of Cebu province.

“I was raised by my grandmother who is a fan of radio drama. So, growing up I am really fascinated by how that platform can create a story with no visuals,” said Barangan.

Barangan, 27, said that she continues her fascination for radio dramas even after she started working as a flight attendant for one of the airline companies in the country.

While on home quarantine, she recorded her a short radio drama and posted excerpts of her recording on Tiktok and her Facebook page which caught the attention of netizens who were able to relate to her post.

The 34-seconder drama was based on a script which she did when she was still in high school, Barangan said.

The video which she uploaded on June 12, 2020, now has 174 shares and 1,800 post reactions.

Cebuana flight attendant's radio drama WATCH: Cebuana flight attendant Jen Barangan entertains netizens with her version of a radio drama. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 19, 2020

“The video I shared on my Tiktok and Facebook account is the one I can’t forget, that’s the best way to share how beautiful our dialect is,” said Barangan.

She said that sharing her self-made drama on social media was also her way of sharing the beautiful Cebuano dialect, especially to the younger generation.

Barangan, who is also a vlogger, uses her voice regularly as a cabin crew who does the manual announcements in some of their flights.

She also does voice-overs on her Youtube Channel, Jen Barangan, that already has 91,300 subscribers.

“Honestly speaking, I am not a professional VO talent, but I started doing voiceovers during my college days since it’s deemed mandatory. And the radio drama I shared was just for fun since someone requested on my TikTok account for a Bisaya Video,” she added. / dcb