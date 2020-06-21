Carcar City logs 1 new COVID case, 1 death on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A nurse from Carcar City is among the newest case of the coronavirus disease in Cebu this Sunday, June 16, 2020.

The patient is from Barangay Tuyom in Carcar City, who works as a nurse in a hospital in Cebu City. She is Carcar City’s 10th COVID-19 patient.

According to an advisory from the city government, Patient 10 stayed in one of the accommodations provided by the hospital with other nurses.

The patient had a sore throat, which progressed into cough and colds after a week, prompting her to get tested for COVID-19.

“She has been isolating herself before the results came out last night. Contact tracing is still ongoing to isolate the people with first contact with the patient,” the city government said.

Meanwhile, the city also reported the death of its Patient No. 6 this Sunday.

The patient, who was from Barangay Bolinawan, had been admitted to a government hospital in Cebu City since June 4. She was a dialysis patient.

“Her body will NOT be brought to Carcar but instead, it will be buried right away in Cebu City. Her family have not seen her since she was admitted. Sadly, today will be the first and last time they will ever see her again,” the city added./dbs