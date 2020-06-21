Cebu records 8 more COVID-19 deaths on June 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Cebu City, who already passed away, has reached 81.

This developed after the City Health Department (CHD) recorded on Sunday, June 21, eight more COVID-19 deaths. CHD also logged an additional 48 new cases and 12 more recoveries.

As a result, there are already 4,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province’s capital with 2,104 recoveries. Health officials also said they were still monitoring 2,227 active cases of the coronavirus.

CHD admitted that they experienced delays in their daily reporting of COVID-19-related deaths as they required death certificates as proof of a patient’s death.

“Submission of death certificates from hospitals to our office may sometimes not be on time as their death certificates are sometimes put on hold because of delay in the payment of bills,” CHD said in a statement.

All eight mortalities the department recorded on Sunday have different dates of death, and the most recent one actually died last June 16, 2020 — a patient with an address in Barangay Inayawan.

CHD also said that two more coronavirus-positive individuals from Barangay Mambaling died last May 19 and May 29 but were only accounted in the city’s list of COVID-19 fatalities on June 21.

The other COVID-19 deaths reported on June 21 came from Barangays Kamputhaw who died last June 9; Basak San Nicolas (June 14); Hipodromo (June 11); Lahug (June 10); and Tisa (June 11).

On the other hand, 11 of the 12 recoveries reported on Sunday came from Barangay Labangon. The other one was from Barangay Tisa.

The new COVID-19 deaths logged, meanwhile, came from Barangays Lahug, Tisa, and Talamban each with five, Mabolo with four, and Kamputhaw, Cogon-Pardo, and Labangon with three.

Barangays Apas, Buhisan, Pahina Central, and Punta Princesa each also recorded two additional coronavirus patients.

The villages of Basak-Pardo, Capitol-Site, Duljo Fatima, Inayawan, Mambaling, Pardo, Parian, Pit-os, Sambag II, Suba, and Tinago also reported one new case each.

One more COVID-19 patient was also discovered in T. Padilla Street.

Cebu City is still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since June 16 due to the continuing rise of new COVID-19 cases, the increasing demand for critical care in both government and privately owned hospitals. /dbs

