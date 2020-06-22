Policeman nabbed for ‘tigbakay’ may be dismissed from service – Ferro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The policeman, who was caught with three of his neighbors organizing “tigbakay” or illegal cockfighting activity in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020, might be dismissed from service.

This was the announcement of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), after learning that this was the second time that the policeman was arrested for organizing illegal gambling activities.

The arrested police was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Charlito Tinoy, who was previously assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB) but was assigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU) when he was caught and arrested for illegal gambling last March.

“We would be filing case against that police officer and he will face the consequence of his action both criminal and administrative,” said Ferro.

According to Ferro, being arrested for the second time would be grounds for dismissal as the administrative case would aggravate given that Tinoy had another previous case.

As of this time, Tinoy and three other arrested persons were being held at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) detention cells pending the filing of charges for violating Presidential Decree 449 or the law on illegal cockfighting./dbs