Cebu province has 435 active cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu province is now at 641 as of Monday, June 22, 2020.

In her regular presser on Monday afternoon, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has reported that of the total cases in the province, 435 have remained active while 157 have been declared as recovered and 49 have died.

According to the Capitol’s records, 115 of the active cases are admitted to hospitals; 121 are mild cases under home or facility quarantine; and 199 or 31 percent are asymptomatic.

Garcia has assured that the Capitol-run provincial and district hospitals have enough room to accommodate both COVID and non-COVID patients.

The Capitol’s 12 district hospitals and four provincial hospitals have a total of 788-bed capacity. At least 421 of these beds remain vacant.

Garcia said that 130 beds had been dedicated to COVID-19, severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases in the 16 medical facilities.

As of Monday, only 35 of the dedicated beds have been occupied.

While the number of deaths among COVID-19 patients in the province had climbed to 49, Garcia maintained that only eight had been “directly” caused by the viral infection while the rest were only incidental.

The main cause of death of the others include renal diseases, heart diseases, community-acquired pneumonia, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, among others./dbs