Former Cebuana beauty queen teaches responsible social media use

Today, Social Media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become a primary source of information.

They are also avenues for fake news, disinformation, and data mining among internet users.

During a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, how a person behaves on social media and the practices being set can play a vital role in data privacy and providing a safe space among its users.

So take note of these simple tips shared by our recent CDN Lockdown guest, former Cebuana beauty queen Ilene Astrid de Vera, last June 22, 2020 at the CDN Facebook page.

Check Applications features and details

“It is important to always read app information and details before creating your account,” said de Vera, who is from Mandaue City, Cebu.

The 24-year-old former beauty queen, the Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International in 2017, also suggests always checking privacy instructions and doing a little research on how the application uses user data.

De vera suggested putting a limit on provided personal information on account profiles unless necessary.

Scrub your accounts

If you are on social media, most probably you have already posted something that you have later regretted.

Scrubbing your social media accounts means you delete questionable content: Fake news and information that are not sourced property; saving you a professional nightmare down the road.

“Whatever you post online, you should be responsible about it and be accountable for its consequences,” de Vera said.

Be a role model

Lastly, for those with social media following, de Vera urges them to be accountable and mindful of your social media posts.

“If you are an influencer, be a role model to your followers,” she said.

“People look up to you, so it is your responsibility to provide them honest information,” she added.

She also suggested users separate their public and private life from social media.

“Currently, we are facing data mining issues, it is best to be vigilant and try to share what’s important,” she said.

On the topic of fake news, de Vera said it is easy spotting fake news.

“Me being a Mass Communications graduations from the University of the Philippines -Cebu, spotting fake news is easy,” she said.

“Spotting fake news is like if you read an article saying pigs can fly, you have to double-check it with credible sources and news organizations before sharing or believing,” de Vera said.

“Only share information made by legitimate news organizations,” she said.

De Vera is currently in Cambodia working as a marketing officer in a company there.

As to joining pageants, de Vera dismissed this as she said she is done with pageants and is focusing on her career. /bmjo