Ahong recovers from infection, now fit to work
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has fully recovered from his COVID-19 infection and is now ready to go back to work.
Chan shared the good news in a phone interview with CDN Digital this Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020.
“I am fit to work and I will be back tomorrow (Thursday) in my office to serve the Oponganons again,” the mayor said.
Read: Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19
Chan underwent quarantine after he announced on June 12 that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease. / dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.