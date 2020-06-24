DBM: P355 billion spent so far for COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has so far spent P355 billion for its response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Wednesday.

“Sa kabuuan, as of today, ang nagagastos na po ng national government para sa COVID-19 response ay umabot na ng P355,677,151,125,” DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado said in a televised briefing.

(In total, as of today, the national government has spent P355,677,151,125, for its COVID-19 response.)

Of the figure, Avisado said P247 billion came from pooled savings and P96 billion came from unprogrammed appropriations.

“Of which out of that amount, P247,214,000,000 ay galing po sa pooled savings. Ito po yung inipon natin na ni-realign base na rin sa kautusan ng Pangulo sa lahat ng mga kagawaran at departamento upang magamit sa COVID. Ang P96,717,000,000 ay sa unprogrammed appropriation,” he explained.

(Of which out of that amount, P247,214,000,000 came from pooled savings. This is what we saved from funds realigned for COVID response as ordered by the President to all departments. The P96,717,000,000 came from unprogrammed appropriation.)

President Rodrigo Duterte was given by Congress additional powers to address the pandemic under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

Under the law, the President can “reprogram, reallocate and realign” any appropriation in the 2020 budget for government response against the coronavirus.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .