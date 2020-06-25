Photographer captures stunning photos of Malapascua Island amid pandemic

MOALBOAL, CEBU — For photo enthusiast Jack David Ponpon, Malapascua Island in northern Cebu may be a bit off without the usual crowd.

But he believes the break due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is doing the island good.

“The atmosphere of Malapascua feels odd, but the landscape looks beautiful,” Ponpon said after visiting the island on June 19 to 20, 2020 for a tourism project. “Malapascua is returning to how it once was.”

As of this writing, the island, which located at Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu, is under general community quarantine (GCQ), which means there are restrictions for visitors due to the pandemic.

The island is popular to local and international tourists for its pristine white sand beaches and blue waters. But the bustling, crowded tourist destination is now almost empty, as proven by the photos Ponpon took during his latest visit.

“The famous Bounty Beach (main beach) feels like a ghost town. A once bustling long beach lined with restaurants and hotels is now left empty. There used to be many tourists sunbathing and sitting on bean bags while watching the sunset with a good cocktail. Now, it’s just the dogs and beach cleaners,” he said of his observation of the island.

Eager to show off the island minus the tourists, the 21-year-old Ponpon took photos and shared it on his social media page.

Using a drone, Ponpon was able to capture the beauty of the island.

Here are some taken photos of Ponpon during his visit in the Malapascua Island.

Going there amid pandemic

According to Ponpon, there are certain requirements needed to go to the island while on GCQ.

In his case, he secured medical certificate and quarantine or resident pass. If you are not from Daanbantayan, acquiring a letter of acceptance from the Logon Barangay Hall is a needed.

Residents of the island also followed safety quarantine protocols such as wearing mask, especially in the market area or near the port. Ponpon also said he saw personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) roam around the island.

He observed that there were no habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers plying the streets and tourism activities in the island was suspended due. /bmjo