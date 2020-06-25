Guidelines out on ‘new normal’ at NAIA as more flights resume

MANILA, Philippines — Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are among the passenger flow guidelines for the “new normal” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The guidelines were listed in a memorandum issued by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal following an increase in the number of flights as travel restrictions eased under the general community quarantine.

“Miaa shall operate on a limited capacity and frequency and shall abide with any changes emanating from the pronouncements of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and any governing body,” Monreal said.

“[We] shall comply with government-initiated health and safety protocols that will augment the way passengers would normally use the Naia terminals. The aim is to help our aviation partners recover passenger trust and confidence,” he added.

Management teams at the four terminals were instructed to enforce social or physical distancing; the wearing of face masks; the conduct of temperature checks, foot baths and other health screening measures, as well as the provision of sanitation areas and disinfecting protocols.

They were also directed to maintain physical distancing to avoid overcrowding in facilities such as banks, currency exchange booths, the Department of Tourism counter, restrooms, elevators, walkalators, restaurants, retail stores and other establishments.

