Bogo has 3 new COVID-19 cases

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 25,2020 - 03:23 PM

 

Bogo City has three new cases of COVID-19 today, June 25. | AP file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City in northern Cebu has logged three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The City Health Office, in a report posted on the city government’s Facebook page, said the new cases were from barangays Bungtod, Nailon and Taytayan.

The city government said “speedy” contact tracing were being conducted for the new cases.

All three patients are in a stable condition, the city government said.

The three patients bring the total tally of COVID-19 cases in Bogo City to 10, with 5 active cases, 4 recoveries and 1 death./dbs

