RACU-7 acts on Dino’s complaint on calls for his resignation online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) is gathering information and tracing online posts about the petition seeking the resignation of Secretary Michael Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas.

In a statement released to the media, RACU-7 said that they were acting on the complaint of Dino calling the petition action against him as “libelous information”

“We’re coordinating with the social-media companies and pressing them for further action to stem the spread of fake information and rumors against Mr. Michael Dino,” read a portion of the statement.

The actions, according to RACU-7, has appropriate charges under the Cybercrime Act of 2012.

RACU-7 warns the public to avoid sharing fake information in both public and private group chats to also avoid possible criminal liabilities.

In the same statement, RACU-7 said that they were able to monitor several posts that were malicious with the purpose to only malign persons and organizations.

“This misinformation intends to confuse the public to incite public discord and derail the public’s trust against the government institutions and or malign reputations of persons or private institutions,” read another portion of the statement./dbs