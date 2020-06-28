Lapu-Lapu mayor eyes vitamins, flu shots for residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Aside from their information drive, Lapu-Lapu City is considering providing free vitamins and flu vaccination shots for the Oponganons as the city’s new way of fighting the virus.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said this through a phone interview with CDN Digital on Sunday, June 28.

He said that the rise of the symptomatic patients in Lapu-Lapu was alarming and the city would need to at least try a new strategy to help its residents from contracting the virus.

“Sa atong makita karon on the record, most of the patients are symptomatic. Naa nay mga ubo naa, nay mga hilanat so mao na one of our strategies,” said the mayor.

(We now see on record that most of the patients are symptomatic. There are those who have coughs and fever so that is one of our strategies in fighting COVID-19.)

This strategy or measure will help the people to at least boost their immune system and to help fight off the virus until a vaccine for it will already be available.

“ Usa sa atong gitun-an and what I told our doctors nga we will give vitamin C especially to those who are less fortunate. Those, who cannot afford to buy vitamin C, to boost their immune system. Probably, the government will provide that para malikay sila. Second, we are planning to buy flu vaccine para malig-on sad sila,” added the mayor.

(What we are studying and planning to do and what I told our doctors that we will give vitamin C especially to those who are less fortunate. Those, who cannot afford to buy vitamin C, to boost their immune system. Probably, the government will provide them with these so that they can avoid contracting the virus. Second, we are planning to buy flu vaccines so that their immune system will be boosted.)

The city is now preparing to purchase flu vaccines and vitamin Cs for the Oponganons to be distributed as soon as possible.

“This will help those atong mga less fortunate gyud nga dili maka afford aning mga vitamins and vaccines,” he said.

(This will help our less fortunate people, who cannot afford these vitamins and vaccines.)/dbs