AFP medical team ready to fight COVID-19 in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) medical team is in Cebu City to help handle the growing number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

All 33 personnel of the medical team arrived here, this Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, and were directly transported to the Central Command Headquarters in Baranagy Apas where they were welcomed and given final instructions for their deployment by Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

In a press statement, the Central Command explained that the AFP medical team was in the city to be able to help the health system capacity in Central Visayas especially in Cebu City.

The medical team were composed of 10 doctors, 10 nurses and 13 medical aide, that would be on the front lines together with the other health workers in the city starting today.

“Central Command under the leadership of Lieutenant General [Roberto] Ancan is not only focused on bringing security and transportation of basic goods to communities but also on providing health and medical services as a top priority,” reads a portion of the statement.

Ancan, who was said to have welcomed the medical team, expressed his gratitude to the team for heeding the call of duty.

“We need your medical expertise against our fight on COVID-19. Let us help each other against this coronavirus. As what I always express, if you want to walk alone, walk fast. But if you want to walk farther, let us walk together,” said Ancan in a statement./dbs