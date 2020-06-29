Minglanilla imposes market days, online seller’s pass as additional GCQ rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Minglanilla issued on Monday, June 29, 2020, additional protocols that the town will observe while it is under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The additional guidelines under Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña’s Executive Order no. 28 include the establishment of market days schedule per barangay, removal of basketball rings and volleyball nets, and the issuance of a “Special Seller’s Pass” for online sellers who will need to go out of their barangays to transact with clients.

With the market day schedules in place, residents can only visit the public markets, grocery stores, supermarkets, money remittance centers, and other commercial establishments excluding pharmacies and funeral parlors, on days assigned to their villages.

This is the schedule:

Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays — Manduang, Cuanos, Tunghaan, Pakigne, Candulawan, Vito, Guindaruhan, Tubod, Camp 7, Camp 8, and Linao;

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — Tungkop, Tulay, Tungkil, Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, and Calajoan.

The Executive Order also requires businesses to check the Barangay-issued quarantine passes of their customers before allowing them entry into establishments.

Peña, in the EO, also reiterated the Capitol’s order to barangay captains to establish control points on their borders in order to limit the movement of persons and entry of non-residents into their jurisdiction.

No fees

Online sellers, who may need to cross barangay boundaries to sell or deliver their products, will need to request for a special seller’s pass from their barangay captain.

“Online sellers, selling or delivering essential goods, such as food, groceries, health products, excluding pharmaceutical products requiring prescription and license to sell, are allowed to cross barangay borders within the Municipality of Minglanilla provided that they secure from the Punong Barangay of their residence a Special Seller’s Pass,” Section 6 of the EO reads.

The local government unit, however, clarified that the barangays should not collect fees for the issuance of the special seller’s pass.

Meanwhile, to ensure that no sports activities will be conducted in view of social distancing and gathering protocols, Peña also ordered the removal of all basketball rings and volleyball nets in all barangays.

Under Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order no. 17, which set the GCQ protocols in Cebu province, only non-contact sports and physical exercises are allowed within specific times of the day. /bmjo