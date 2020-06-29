Police nab nurse carrying drug paraphernalia; Medrep also arrested for possession of suspected shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A nurse was arrested by the police on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020, for allegedly carrying with him illegal drug paraphernalia.

Waterfront Police identified the arrested nurse as Daniel James Juban Dorog, 24, a resident of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, Cebu. He was arrested by patrolling policemen in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 1:40 p.m.

According to a report from the Waterfront Police Station, the nurse was spotted roaming around the area, prompting the police to approach him and ask for an identification card.

However, when Dorog took out his documents, he allegedly also took out some of the drug paraphernalia from his pocket. Police immediately arrested him and brought him to the station for questioning.

Section 12 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, penalizes individuals in possession of equipment, instruments, apparatus and other paraphernalia for dangerous drugs.

Medrep nabbed, too

Meanwhile, police also nabbed two other individuals in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Estaca, Compostela, Cebu, on Sunday night, June 28, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, head of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), identified the two as Marvin Rosal Flores, 28, and Keith Marco Racho Reynes, 26, both from Compostela town, which is around 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

The arrested persons from were found with at least 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000.

According to Korret, the subject of the operation was Flores, who was later found to be a medical representative.

Korret said Flores was new in the illegal drug trade and may have been assigned to dispose the illegal drugs as he is able to cross borders during the quarantine period.

Flores and his cohort Reynes are now at the CPPO detention facility while the charges for violating sections 5 and 11 or the peddling and possession of illegal drugs under the Republic act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act law, are being prepared. /bmjo