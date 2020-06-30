DFA: COVID-19 hits 8,474 Filipinos abroad; recoveries reach 5,101

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Tuesday seven new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipino as the number of recoveries increased to 5,101.

According to the DFA, a total of 8,474 Filipinos abroad have contracted the disease. Some 2,824 remain under treatment while 5,101 patients have recovered, including 10 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the DFA reported two new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 549.

“As of today, the total number of countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is now 60 with one new country in Africa being added to the list,” the DFA said.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and strives to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever possible,” it added.

To date, Philippine health officials have confirmed 37,514 COVID-19 cases in the country. Of the number, 10,233 have recovered while 1,266 have died from the disease.

Globally, over 10 million individuals have so far been infected by the new coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province late last year. Close to 500,000 have died from the disease across the world.

JE

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .