With 11 new cases, Talisay City hits 300-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) reported on July 1, 2020 that the city posted 11 new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases to break the 300-mark for the number of confirmed cases.

In the data released by the Talisay City PIO, the cases were recorded from Barangays San Roque, San Isidro, Dumlog, Lagtang, Bulacao, Tabunok, Lawaan I, and Biasong.

The city located south of Cebu City now has a total of 302 cases, but only 142 are considered active.

Three health care workers proved positive to the virus in Barangays San Roque, San Isidro, and Bulacao. All three health professionals have exhibited influenza-like symptoms and are currently quarantined for treatement.

A 65-year-old female from Barangay Lawaan I died on June 29, 2020 before her results could be released.

A 40-year-old postpartum patient at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) is also among the new cases of the city. She will be transferred to a facility.

The rest of the cases include two senior citizens from Barangay Dumlog and Tabunok, and three other middle aged individuals from Barangays Lagtang, Lawaan I, and Biasong.

All of them exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 are already under quarantine for treatment.

With an addition of 11 recoveries, the city now has a total of 114 recoveries for a recovery rate of 37.7 percent. /bmjo