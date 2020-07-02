Cebu City records 150 new COVID cases for July 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 150 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on July 2, 2020 with 13 deaths and 88 recoveries.

In the data released by the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), they revealed that the 150 cases were swabbed from June 29, 2020 to July 1, 2020 or a span of three days.

The CHD has been collaborating with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) in ensuring accurate information is being provided to the public.

The two agencies aim to publish similar figures after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, said that COVID-19 cases must be released only upon verification.

This time, the new cases are from 39 urban and mountain barangays, with three cases still unverified.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for July 2, 2020:

Apas – 5

Banilad – 4

Basak Pardo – 2

Basak San Nicolas – 2

Binaliw – 1

Barangay Luz – 5

Budlaan – 1

Buhisan – 1

Bulacao – 4

Busay – 5

Calamba – 2

Camputhaw – 10

Capitol – 4

Carreta – 2

Duljo – 1

Guadalupe – 22

Guba – 1

Hipodromo – 2

Kalunasan – 2

Kamputhaw – 1

Kasambagan – 1

Labangon – 8

Lahug – 17

Lorega – 1

Mabolo – 7

Malubog – 1

Mambaling – 2

Pardo – 6

Quiot – 1

Sambag I- 1

Sambag II – 3

San Nicolas Proper – 1

San Roque – 1

Sawang – 1

Sto. Nino – 1

Talamban – 4

Tejero – 2

Tisa – 11

Punta Princesa – 1

Unverified – 3

There are now a total of 5,740 cases in Cebu City, but only 2,562 are considered as active cases.

The city also recorded 88 recoveries from various barangays including Barangays Basak San Nicolas (4), Bulacao (1), Ermita (3), Labangon (23), Lorega (2), Guadalupe (1), Mambaling (1), Pasil (23), Pahina Central (7), Sambag II (13), San Roque (1), T. Padilla (1), Tejero (3), and Zapatera (5).

The total recoveries has risen to 2,985 for a recovery rate of 52 percent.

The city recorded 13 deaths from Barangays Apas, Basak Nicolas, Guadalupe, Kinasang-an, Labangon, Punta, Pahina Central, Sto. Nino, Tisa, and Zapatera.

This raised the total deaths in the city to 193 for a mortality rate of 3.4 percent./dbs