Minglanilla logs 12 new COVID cases on July 3; Naga City gets 2 more

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The neighboring localities of Minglanilla and Naga in southern Cebu logged a total of 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday.

Minglanilla had more cases with a total of 12 while Naga City only recorded two new cases of the infection.

Data that was posted on Minglanilla’s Facebook page show that most of the town’s new cases were contacts of other COVID positive individuals. They come from Barangays Pakigne, Upper and Lower Lipata, Linao and Tubod.

The COVID patients from Bararangay Pakigne include a one-year-old boy who lives in the same household and is considered a close contact of a previously positive individual.

Case Nos. 184 and 185 from Upper Lipata were the daughter and wife of COVID case 150 while case no. 186 is an official of Barangay Linao.

As of Friday, July 3, 2020, Minglanilla logged a total of 191 cases of the infection, 96 recoveries, and eight deaths. However, only 87 of its COVID-19 cases are considered as active cases.

The first-class municipality’s mortality rate also remained at 4.2 percent with no new recent deaths reported while its recovery rate already reached 50.3 percent.

Meanwhile, City of Naga Mayor Kristina Chiong said in a statement that her city logged two more cases of the infection coming from Barangays Tinaan and Inoburan.

The new case in Barangay Inoburan involved a 34-year-old male frontline who works at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO). The patient has undergone isolation since June 28 after he started to experience fever.

At least nine of his first-generation contacts including family members and workmates are also under 14-days mandatory quarantine.

The patient from Barangay Tinaan is a 56-year-old man who worked in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City. He was admitted for a respiratory illness at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on Jun 24.

Chiong said that at least four of his family members are also being quarantined.

As of Friday, Naga City has logged a total of 52 cases of the COVID-19, but only 23 of these remain as active cases. The city also has 20 recoveries and 9 deaths. / dcb