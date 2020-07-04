Basak Pardo chief told to explain ‘hantak’ in her barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another village chief in Cebu City is in hot water for her failure to make sure that her constituents stay at home.

The City Legal Office (CLO) issued on Saturday, July 4, a show-cause order on directing Basak Pardo Barangay captain Catalina Cabardo to explain within a 24-hour period her failure to prevent a game of cara y cruz locally known as ‘hantak’ which caused the gathering of a crowd of men in Sitio Ulap.

“It is apparent from the occurrence that the barangay has been too complacent in implementing the clear mandate of the law and has been negligent in its duty to enforce the Executive Order,” said lawyer Rey Gealon, the CLO head.

Gealon learned of the gathering from viral photos that have circulated online.

Cabardo was already the fifth barangay official who was issued a show-cause order for their failure to prevent a public gathering within their jurisdiction while the city remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Earlier, Gealon also served a show-cause order to Basak San Nicolas barangay captain Norman Navarro for the conduct of fiesta activities in Sitio Alumnos.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) also issued a show-cause order against Inayawan barangay captain Kirk Bryan Repollo following reports of a rice distribution in one of the sitios in his barangays that drew the residents to a public gathering.

Calamba captain Victor Quijano and barangay councilor Renante Bendol were also made to explain the conduct of a disco in one of their sitios.

Public gatherings are prohibited while Cebu City under ECQ.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Cabardo said that this was not the first time that a cara y cruz game was held in Sitio Ulap despite constant reminders from the barangay officials and the earlier apprehension of some residents.

Gamblers merely move to another area to play, she said.

“Sa pagkatinood lang ga sige nalang gyod na silag hantak sa laing-laing sitio dirang dapita. Balik-balik nalang mig papahawa nila pero dili gyod motuman,” Cabardo said.

(The truth is that residents there continue to gamble and they just move to another location to play. Our barangay tanods keep on coming back [to disperse them and remind them against gambling] but they also keep on coming back.)

While she promised to send her reply to the CLO’s show-cause order, Cabardo is also asking City Hall’s help in prohibiting illegal gambling in her barangay. / dcb