Cebu City’s COVID-19 case count nears 6K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is about to breach the 6,000-mark for its cases of the coronavirus disease.

The city now has a total of 5,989 cases with the addition of 167 new cases of the infection this Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020, according to data released by the City Health Department (CHD). It also reported 96 new recoveries and nine deaths.

Most of its new cases come from Barangays Lahug and Capitol Site with 19 each while Barangay Guadalupe recorded 12.

Barangay Basak San Nicolas that drew the anger of government officials for the recent conduct of fiesta activities in Sitio Alumnos logged 10 new cases of the infection.

CHD also reported six new COVID-19 cases with still unverified addresses.

Below is a breakdown of Cebu City’s COVID-19 cases for July 4, 2020:

But while the city logged more than a hundred new cases it also had 96 new recoveries this Saturday.

The recoveries come from Barangays Lahug – 20, Day-as – 17, Kamputhaw -13, Sambag II – 12, Basak San Nicolas -12, Capitol -7, Apas -2, Cogon Pardo – 2, Sambag I – 2, Talamban – 2, T. Padilla – 2, Guadalupe – 1, Hipodromo – 1, Quiot – 1 , Bacayan – 1, and Budlaan – 1.

Its addition brings the city’s total recoveries to 3,142 with a recovery rate of 52.5 percent.

Cebu City’s mortality rate is now at 3.7 percent with a total of 220 deaths.

Nine new deaths were added to the city’s list this Saturday. These were reported in Barangays Quiot – 3, Kamputhaw – 1, Duljo Fatima – 1, Kasambagan – 1, Mabolo -1, and Punta Princessa – 1.

The nine COVID-19 patients died between June 28 to July 1 but their deaths were only reported to the CDH this Saturday. / dcb