Mondigo orders disinfection of Medellin town hall after an employee test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Office of the Mayor in Medellin town was ordered closed for disinfection on Saturday, July 4, after one of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Disinfection will also be made in other offices at the municipal hall this Sunday, said Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr.

“Regular disinfection will continue in all government offices as well as the public market,” Mondigo said in an advisory that was posted on their tow’s Facebook page.

Mondigo announced on Saturday that their northern Cebu town logged three new COVID-19 cases. One of them was an employee at the municipal mayor’s office, who was also a close contact of Patient No. 2

With the addition of the new cases, Medellin town now has a total of six cases of the infection.