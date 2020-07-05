Infant among new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A seven-month-old baby from Barangay Jaclupan was among the 19 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Talisay City on Saturday, July 4.

In an advisory, the City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the baby girl was brought to the Talisay District Hospital because she was having a fever and diarrhea. The baby was swabbed on July 1 and her test result showed that she was positive for the infection.

With the addition of the 19 new cases, Talisay City now has a total of 389 COVID-19 cases, of which 193 cases are considered active cases of the infection.

The city also logged 121 recoveries and 48 deaths. This means that Talisay City’s recovery rate is now at 31.1 percent while its mortality rate is at 12.3 percent.

Its new cases came from Barangays Dumlog, Poblacion, San Isidro, Lagtang, Bulacao, Jaclupan, Tabunok, Lawaan II, Lawaan III, Biasong and San Roque.

“Again, the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases is due to the city’s very aggressive contact tracing and as well as intensified case finding on our ILIs,” the city’s advisory reads.

The PIO said that at least two of the city’s new COVID-19 cases have died while undergoing treatment.

PT 324, a 59-year-old female resident of Barangay Dumlog, was admitted to a private hospital on July 1 after she manifested symptoms of a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The patient, who is a close contact of another COVID-19 patient, was swabbed shortly after her admission but she died on Saturday.

PT 328, a 64-year-old male resident of Barangay Lagtang also died while at the emergency room of the South General Hospital last June 30. / dcb